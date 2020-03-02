Deputy Shoots, Kills Armed Man Outside Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

SANTA CLARITA (NBC LOS ANGELES) — A deputy shot and killed a man Sunday outside of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station in the Santa Clarita Valley, department officials said.

The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m., as deputies exiting the station’s secured parking lot encountered a walking man armed with a handgun, Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Sheriff’s department said.

The deputies attempted to detain the man and ordered him to lower his gun but the suspect refused to lower the weapon and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, Alfred said.

“One deputy fired two rounds, striking the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the lieutenant said.

No deputies were hurt, he said.

The man was about 37-38 years old, Alfred said, but the man was not immediately identified.

#Breaking Abt 2:29PM Deputy-Involved Shooting, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station parking lot. Male suspect struck, no deputies injured. @LACOFD on scene pic.twitter.com/lDv9OgbxtM — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 1, 2020

Several streets in the area were blocked off during the investigation.

It was not immediately clear if the man with the gun made any threatening moves to trigger the shooting, but an investigation was ongoing.