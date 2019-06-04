Department of Human Services closes for the day after police arrest burglary suspect in ceiling crawl space

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county Department of Human Services has closed for the day after the building was twice evacuated Tuesday morning in connection with a suspected burglary, police said.

Officers arrived shortly after 8 a.m. at the building at 100 E. California Ave. to a report of a burglar inside, according to police. Officers contacted the suspect – hiding inside a ceiling crawl space – and convinced him to come down.

Police said the suspect, Steven Valdez, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and outstanding warrants.

Employees were let back inside the building around 9 a.m. Shortly afterward, however, another evacuation occurred after police were called back to check another area.

That search ended around noon and no other suspects were located.