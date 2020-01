BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three-hour fog delay has been issued for the Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District Tuesday morning.

Liberty High School has been issued a two-hour delay for certain bus routes. Routes 10, 17, 24 and 26 will be delayed.

Shafter High School and Richland School District have also been issued a two-hour fog delay.

We will provide updates if other school delays are issued.