Demonstrators gather at City Hall for ‘Open Central California’ rally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Demonstrators gathered at Bakersfield’s City Hall on Tuesday to express their frustrations with COVID-19 restrictions at a “Open Central California” rally.

According to the flyer, the protestors are demanding that indoor services reopen at local businesses and places of worship. Among those in attendance were local business owners and elected officials, including 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard.

“We are ready and we’re prepared to keep people safe within our doors,” KC Steakhouse’s Cassie Bittle said. “We are asking for the 25 percent we originally had. If we have 25 percent of the people inside and 25 percent of people outside, then we have enough to get us through the holidays.”

Organizers said Gavin Newsom is hurting small businesses with COVID-19 restrictions.