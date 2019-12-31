Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer campaigns in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Democratic Presidential candidate Tom Steyer stumped in the Central Valley Monday where he said he has big plans for farmers.

Steyer and his wife Kat Taylor were in Fresno Monday afternoon where they met with members of a labor union.

They spoke with with members of the Pipefitters and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. During his visit, Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, environmental activist, and now, Democratic presidential candidate, toured the union’s training facility where he also met with local farmers.

Steyer spoke with KGET sister station KSEE-TV 24 News about what he would do for the Central Valley if elected president.

“We know that the farms in the Central Valley depend upon groundwater,” Steyer said. “The question for me would be making sure the way it gets allocated is fair and affordable…We need someone who is unconventional like an outsider like me.”

Steyer’s tour included the opening of a Tom Steyer for President 2020 campaign office in Fresno, but the visit did not include any stops in Bakersfield.

The presidential hopeful next heads to Southern California, where Steyer will campaign in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Monday marks 64 days until primary election day — that’s march 3rd, 2020.