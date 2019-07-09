Delayed union contract negotiation leads healthcare employees to picket in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Under the bright mid-afternoon sun nursing home workers and their supporters picketed outside the Evergreen Arvin Healthcare facility for a better union contract today.

Nursing assistant Margie Rodriguez spoke to KGET.com expressing frustration yet hope regarding a pay raise promised a year ago that never came.

“ We have a contract that has been going on for a year now and it’s just hit and miss hit and miss with Windsor … we want it to finished now … it keeps going and stopping,” Rodriguez said.

Employees say that there have been ongoing negotiations over how much they get paid but with little progress. They claim that similar nursing facilities pay more for the work that they do. Registered nurses claim they barley make over the state minimum wage of 12 dollars an hour.

“Other places are not making that, they’re making much more … but they’re making much more than what we’re making,” Rodriguez said.

Although employees say that there have been contract disputes since last year, executive administrator Dio Telmo says otherwise.

“I believe that they have received increases already, twice already actually,“ Telmo said.

Despite the continuing back and forth negotiations over how much workers get paid, Telmo expresses empathy towards his employees.

“They are people that care for people and it’s a hard profession that they chose … and I appreciate all of them for doing that,” Telmo said.

Although Telmo expresses disappointment in the decision his employees decided to picket, he believes they are some of the best workers he’s been around.

“I have a lot of good employees over here, not all of my employees are union workers… my CNA’s, my housekeeping, laundry, kitchen staff, the cook, they are union members,” Telmo said.

Among the people who came out in support of the nursing home employees is Arvin native and now mayor, Jose Gurrola who attended briefly.

There us no timetable as to when an agreement will be reached.