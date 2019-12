DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — No arrests were made Saturday night after Delano Police help a DUI checkpoint.

The checkpoint began at 7:30 p.m. on High Street. DPD says about 240 cars passed through the checkpoint and only 21 were stopped.

Out of the 21, 10 people were cited for misdemeanors and traffic violations.

While one person was evaluated for D-U-I, officers determined they were sober.

If you ever see someone driving impaired, you are asked to call 911.