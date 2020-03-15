Delano Union School District to shut down schools due to COVID-19

DELANO, Calif. (KGET)– Delano Union School District Superintendent, Rosalina Rivera, has announced that the district will cancel classes beginning Wednesday, March 18.

DUSD is the first public school district in Kern County to cancel classes in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

According to Rivera, classes will take place Monday and Tuesday; students will have minimum day dismissal. Starting Wednesday, the schools in the district will shutdown until further notice.

This is a developing story.