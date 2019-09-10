Delano Union School District launches app for students to make anonymous reports

The Delano Union School District took steps toward looking for warning signs that could lead to tragedies on school campuses in April 2019.



The phone app, “Say Something,” allows students to report concerns anonymously.



Whether it be reporting fears of suicide or possible school shooters, the app is easy, free and depending on the severity of the report, some may go directly to law enforcement in the case of a probable danger.



The “Say Something” app is a resource established by the Sandy Hook Foundation, a nonprofit organization created following the deadly Sandy Hook shootings that killed 27 people in 2012.

The School District adopted the “Say Something” system in April 2019.

For more information on the Sandy Hook Promise, visit their website sandyhookpromise.org.

