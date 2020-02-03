Delano Police search for shooter: one person killed, four wounded

Breaking News
Officers investigate a deadly shooting at Hiett Avenue and County Line Road in Delano.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Police are asking for the public’s help finding whoever shot five people Friday night.

It happened as a crowd gathered at County Line road and Hiett Avenue to remember the victim of a deadly crash that happened in November.

Delano Police arrived to find five people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One man, identified as 21-year-old Adam Rene Guillen of Delano, died. Another victim is in critical condition.

Three others have non-life-threatening wounds.

Delano Police say they currently have no suspect information. However, if you saw, or know anything, you’re asked to call them at 721-3377 or the 24 hour tip line at 721-3369.

They said you can remain anonymous.

