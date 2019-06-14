UPDATE: Man dies in Delano Police Officer-Involved Shooting

Delano Police Department

UPDATE: The male suspect has died from his injuries and the female suspect is currently in surgery.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of an Officer Involved Shooting.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 2 a.m. deputies were called to a drive by shooting in the Richgrove area.

A suspect was located at the Best Western Motel north of County Line Road.

Delano police then arrived to help.

Officers and deputies tried contacting the suspect when an officer from the Delano Police Department and a Deputy from the Sheriff’s Office opened fire and struck two suspects.

The two suspects have been taken to the hospital but it is unknown their injuries.

Tulare County Sheriff requested the Porterville Police Department to help investigate.

This is an active scene.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.