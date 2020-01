DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank for a blood drive this month.

The blood drive benefiting Houchin will be held on Jan. 30 in the DPD parking lot, 2330 High St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older.

To register for the drive, call 661-720-5021.