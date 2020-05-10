Delano Police Department honors its past with commemorative badge, patch

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is looking back on its 110-year history for a slightly new look.

The department showed off a badge and patch its officers will wear throughout the year honoring former members of the force.

In a Facebook post, the department highlighted some of its history since it’s beginning in 1910 when Yancy B. Stokes became the first city marshal.

Today, the department said it has 80 members, with three commanders, five sergeants, eight corporals, 56 officers, and other dispatchers, records clerks and evidence technicians.