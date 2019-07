The Delano Police Department and Starbucks are joining forces to give local students new backpacks for the upcoming school year. All of the backpacks donated will go to the children at elementary schools in the Delano Union School District. Backpacks can be dropped in the donation box at the Starbucks on 1607 Glenwood Street.

For more information you can contact:

Officer Herrera at jherrera@cityofdelano.org

Officer Silva at (661) 720-5521 / rsilva2@cityofdelano.org