Delano, McFarland police forming joint gang suppression unit after 2 kids killed in shooting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano and McFarland police departments are forming a joint gang suppression unit after two children were killed in a gang-related shooting last week.

The new Delano-McFarland Regional Gang Suppression Unit will focus on identifying and locating gang members and using whatever resources are available to disrupt gang violence. This unit will be in effect until further notice, according to the department.

The unit will include 10 members from DPD, with additional personnel coming from the McFarland Police Department. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is also contributing to the effort, according to DPD.

The formation of the new unit comes after 12-year-old Elayna Saidee and 11-year-old Makeliah Osorno were killed last Thursday.

“This tragic event has sent shockwaves through our community,” DPD said in a news release. “As a police department, we must do everything within our control to keep incidents like this from occurring in the future.”