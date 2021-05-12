Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio announces candidacy for 21st Congressional District

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio announced his candidacy for 21st Congressional District Wednesday.

“I’m running for Congress because the Central Valley deserves better,” Osorio said.

A Democrat, Osorio has served on the Delano City Council since 2018, and now leads the city as mayor — a role he’s held since December. Come 2022, he hopes voters will send him to Washington. The environment, immigration, and healthcare, per Osorio, are among his top issue priorities.

“People should not be forced to choose putting food on their table or getting the healthcare they need, but it’s an unfortunate reality many families in the 21st District face,” he said. The Cesar E. Chavez High School alumnus added, if elected, he will support Medicare for all “to expand coverage, shorten wait times, reduce drug prescription prices, and eliminate fees.”

On immigration, Osorio said “it’s not a question whether undocumented immigrants, especially those who have DACA, have a pathway to citizenship, it’s a matter of when. This is something I will advocate for for recipients, their parents, and all in our district.”

Osorio is entering an already-crowded race. Candidates include incumbent Republican David Valadao, GOP former Fresno Councilmember Chris Mathys, and Democrat former Bakersfield Assemblymember Nicole Parra.

The 25-year-old Osorio is youngest candidate of those, but he feels he’s the most qualified to represent the district.

“It’s a matter of representation. There is a growing amount of young leadership at the local, state, and national level. When you look at Delano, when you look at the cities in District 21, the median age is in the late 20’s and early 30’s. When you talk about true representation, I can embody that.

“I am the son of Mexican immigrants, first in my family to graduate high school and first in my family to graduate from college. My story is a story of the Central Valley — someone who will work hard to get what they want and work hard to fight for the issues you care about. Please vote for me for Congress.”

In a statement, Valadao for Congress Campaign Manager Andrew Renteria said:

“Voters are tired of never ending campaigns and want to see things get done. David is completely focused on providing much needed relief to struggling families and farmers in the Central Valley.”

21st Congressional District Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) stated last month he will not make a decision on running in this race until after district lines are re-drawn this fall.

Wednesday marked 391 days until Primary Election Day, June 7th, 2022.