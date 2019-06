BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man who police say confessed to killing a woman whose body was found in a vineyard pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and robbery charges.

Leonardo Felix, 28, is held without bail and is next due in court June 10.

Felix was arrested in the death of 39-year-old Tina Anne Gutierrez, whose body was found near County Line Road and Road 128. Police said Felix provided details about the crime not released to the public and that only the perpetrator would know.