Delano DUI checkpoint numbers are in

DELANO, Calif. (KGET)– The numbers are in for Delano Police Department’s DUI Saturation Patrol conducted Saturday.

Delano Police arrested one person for suspicion of DUI, made more than 50 vehicle enforcement stops and cited two drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Last year, Delano Police investigated 19 DUI collisions that left nine people injured. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be about $13,500 in fees including, DUI classes and license suspension.

Delano Police reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Prescription drugs can impair and result in a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially when combined with alcohol or other drugs.

The next DUI Checkpoint by Delano Police will be conducted on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

If you suspect a drunk driver, call 911.