Defense lawyer claims two witnesses in Jose Arredondo’s murder case were kidnapped

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New developments arise in the murder case of the Bakersfield Businessman, Jose Arredondo, five months after his death.

A lawyer says a pair of witnesses who were to testify in the murder case were allegedly kidnapped and tortured by agents of the State Attorney General’s Office in Cabo San Lucas to keep them from testifying in favor of the man charged with Arredondo’s murder.

Roberto Gonzalez is the suspect accused of killing Arredondo.

According to Gonzalez’s attorney, Jaime Tacher, a group of armed men allegedly from the State Attorney General’s Office ransacked the home of a married couple who were going testify in favor of Gonzalez.

The lawyer adds the couple was turned over to the federal authorities on what he called, “trumped-up charges.”

“The same police officers that kidnapped them the first time right now are pressing charges against them for the use of illegal guns which in Mexico is a federal crime,” said Gonzalez’s lawyer.

The couple is now awaiting a hearing to find out just which charges will be filed against them.

Defense Attorney Jaime Tacher says he’s confident he will be able to prove that the couple were victims of kidnapping at the hands of the State Attorney General’s Office as a way to intimidate witnesses to keep them from testifying for the defense.

