Decision to name new high school postponed

In June the Kern High School District extended the deadline and changed the rules to let names of individuals be considered for the new high school. However on Monday night, trustees postponed choosing from a list that includes the names of four people, opting instead to take them off the list.

In September the KHSD released eight names to be considered. The names were Prosperity, Victory, Panama, Tacoma, David Nelson, Buck Owens, Thomas Baker and Mary K. Shell. They have now decided they would like to replace the names of the four proper names with names not of individuals, because it could take away from names of equal value.

The trustees have decided not to rush the decision and will take up the naming of the new high school in December, when a new list of high school names has been considered.

The KHSD holds its board meetings once a month. If all goes to plan they will vote on a school name on December 16.