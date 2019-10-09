Decision regarding planned power shutoffs in Kern expected this afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A decision regarding planned power shutoffs in the area is expected early this afternoon, PG&E officials said.

New notifications sent out by the utility Wednesday morning said if shutoffs do occur, they could happen within the next 24 hours.

A total of 42,374 Kern County PG&E customers may be affected by a power shutoff planned for this week because of elevated fire risk.

PG&E said portions of most cities in Kern County could be affected. Here’s the full list: Bakersfield, Arvin, Buttonwillow, Dustin Acres, Edison, Fellows, Lamont, Lebec, Maricopa, McFarland, McKittrick, Mettler Station, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Tupman, Valley Acres and Wasco.

According to PG&E, it could take 24 to 48 hours after the shutoff is ended for power to return, possibly leaving customers without power for several days.