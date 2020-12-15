December homicides surpass previous years 12 days into month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – December is becoming a relatively deadly month for Kern County.

By the twelfth day of the month, 10 people had lost their lives, with 5 homicides just last week.

The most recent cases include a Friday night shooting inside a gated community in Northeast Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Richland Hills Lane and found 48-year-old Meranda Batista shot to death. According to police, a man inside the home had apparently shot himself, and he later died at the hospital. He has not been identified and police have not released information about the extent of their relationship.

The shooting came just hours after another killing in Arvin. At least two people were shot on Bush Street. One victim survived and was rushed to a hospital. Officers found the other victim dead in the driver seat of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole.

On Saturday, in the Twin Oaks community, sheriff’s deputies were called to Caliente Creek Road for another shooting. A man was found dead and several people were detained, but no arrests have been announced.

The 10 homicides reported this month already surpass the December totals 17 News counted going back to 2015. In 2018 and 2019, for example, both years had 9 homicides for that month. 2019 saw the first decline in homicides in years, while 2018 was the previous record-holder before 2020.

December is not the deadliest month of the year, as October had 16 homicides, followed by May, July and August with 15 each.

With 129 people killed, either in criminal homicides or self-defense, 2020 has had the most local homicides since 2015, when 17 News began counting with its Homicide Tracker.

But Kern County is not alone in this increase. The FBI’s preliminary crime report found homicides nationwide had gone up about 15% by June compared to last year.