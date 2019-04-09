Decades of love: 82 years and counting for North Carolina couple

(WCNC) It's been a long time since Daniel W. and Willie Williams met in Newberry, South Carolina.

"She was good looking," Daniel remembers of meeting his wife for the first time.

"I felt the same way," Willie says.

The year was 1937 and although pictures from that day don't exist, the memories live on.

"I thought he was handsome, at that time," Willie says.

The two can laugh about anything, and they've been laughing together for decades. D.W. is 103 years old, his bride is right behind him at 100.

Together, they share one daughter, one granddaughter, and 82 years of marriage.

"People might not believe but we have never been the type to fuss or fight," Willie says. We just find things to talk about."

