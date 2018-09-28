DEALS: National Coffee Day is Sept. 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Celebrate National Coffee Day on Saturday morning with some great coffee deals!
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is giving away a free cup of coffee including a new original glazed flavored coffee. No purchase is necessary.
Barnes & Noble Cafe
If you like reading while you sip coffee, all Barnes & Noble cafes will also offer a free cup of tall, hot or iced coffee all day.
Dunkin' Donuts
At Dunkin', if you buy one hot coffee you can get a second cup for free.
McCafe
McCafe bottled coffee beverages will be on sale Saturday at Dollar General, Kroger and Target stores.
More Stories
-
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Catalan separatists clashed with police on…
-
LONDON (AP) - Far from closing the gap on Manchester City, Jose…
-
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - The Latest on protests in Barcelona (all…