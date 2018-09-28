DEALS: National Coffee Day is Sept. 29

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Celebrate National Coffee Day on Saturday morning with some great coffee deals!

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free cup of coffee including a new original glazed flavored coffee. No purchase is necessary.

Barnes & Noble Cafe

If you like reading while you sip coffee, all Barnes & Noble cafes will also offer a free cup of tall, hot or iced coffee all day.

Dunkin' Donuts

At Dunkin', if you buy one hot coffee you can get a second cup for free.

McCafe

McCafe bottled coffee beverages will be on sale Saturday at Dollar General, Kroger and Target stores.