Deadly shooting occurred after suspect confronted while stealing bicycle, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of killing a man in early August shot him shortly after the man stopped her from stealing a bicycle, according to court documents.

Marvinesha Johnson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in the Aug. 5 shooting of Brent Aaron Cannady, 37. He died early the next morning while being operated on at Kern Medical.

Cannady suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen, arm and penis, according to court documents. A man who was with Cannady when he was shot described the incident and positively identified Johnson as the shooter after police detained her nearby.

The documents say Cannady and the other man walked outside an apartment in the 3300 block of Q Street after hearing noises. The other man, whose name is redacted from the documents, wanted to check on his bicycle.

The men saw Johnson with the bike and walked over and got it back from her. The bike’s owner told police Johnson began yelling at Cannady about taking advantage of disabled people and demanded he admit his wrongdoing.

The two men walked back to the apartment and Johnson followed them and continued to yell, the bike’s owner told police. When they got the apartment door, Johnson said she would “pop” Cannady if he didn’t admit his wrongdoing, according to the documents.

Johnson reached into a tan bag and removed something, the the man told police. He then heard four gunshots.

“Though (the man) did not observe Marvinesha Johnson in possession of the firearm, based on what he observed he was able to conclude that Marvinesha Johnson shot (Cannady),” investigators wrote in the documents.

The man said Cannady was unarmed and had not threatened Johnson.

Police said in the documents that officers found Johnson in possession of a backpack with a 9mm handgun inside. The gun’s serial numbers were “obliterated,” according to police.

Investigators attempted to interview Johnson at police headquarters, but she cussed, yelled and threw a chair and denied being involved in the shooting, according to the documents.

Johnson is held on $1 million bail and is next due in court Sept. 23.

Johnson has a prior felony conviction for spousal abuse. Cannady had prior felony convictions for battery with serious bodily injury, robbery and burglary, according to court records.