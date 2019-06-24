Deadly shooting in Northeast Bakersfield

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near Garces Memorial High School.

Just after midnight Saturday, Bakersfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at the 4200 block of Isla Verde Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Officers then received calls about a second man who had arrived to nearby a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He died shortly after being transported to Kern Medical.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.