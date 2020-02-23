Deadly hit-and-run in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– A deadly hit-and-run accident leaves one man dead in East Bakersfield, Sunday morning.

According to Lieutenant Ollague from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Marco Antonio Garcia, 34 , was struck by the vehicle at 12:35 a.m. Sunday on Edison Highway, east of the Mount Vernon overpass.

Ollague says Garcia died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Calfornia Highway Patrol is investigating this case.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Bakersfield CHP at (661) 396-6600.