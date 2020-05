BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol says a person was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in southeast Bakersfield.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Curnow Road, according to the CHP. A person was pinned inside one of the vehicles.

The coroner was en route as of 9:12 p.m., and the southbound lanes of Union remain closed.