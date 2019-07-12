Deadly Crash occurred at Oceano Dunes after meeting discussing the dunes’ future

(KSBY) A fatal crash Thursday marks the fifth death at the Oceano Dunes this year.

State Parks has identified the victim as Mario Olivas, 47, of Glendale, AZ.

California State Parks rangers responded to a crash at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle and Recreation Area at around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to State Parks officials, one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Rangers arrived on scene to find a 47-year-old man unconscious and without a pulse. Life-saving efforts were performed for approximately 20 minutes, however, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the man driving the motorcycle was driving at a fast rate of speed when he crashed and was ejected from the vehicle. He was reportedly wearing a helmet however they say it was not properly secured.

Officials say the man is from Arizona and was visiting with friends and family.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to State Parks officials.

All of this comes after a Coastal Commission meeting was held to discuss the future of the Oceano Dunes and safety was a hot topic as each year there are many injuries and often times at least one death at the dunes by those on off-road vehicles.