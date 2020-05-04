Deadly car crash leaves at least one dead near Arvin

UPDATE: At around 5:15 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of SR 223 and Fairfax Road due to a fatal crash, said the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said three cars were involved in the accidents. The driver of the Lexus was driving at a high rate of speed on Fairfax Road, passing multiple unsafe passes.

Officers said when he got to the intersection, he failed to make a complete stop at the limit line. The driver entered the intersection and was broadsided by a Mini Cooper on the driver side. The driver in the Mini Cooper was traveling westbound on SR 223.

The Lexus went off into the field, according to CHP.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on SR 223 and sideswiped the Mini Cooper. Officers said the driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants were injured. CHP said at this time, officers do not know if drugs or alcohol played a role.

The intersection is currently blocked.

—

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Arvin Monday morning.

CHP said just after 5:00 a.m., at least three cars crashed near the corner of Bear Mountain Boulevard and South Fairfax road, leaving at least one person dead.

It is unclear how many others were hurt.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more as soon as it’s available.