Deadly accident northbound the 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET)– A man has died following a vehicle crash northbound State Route 99 and south of Lerdo Highway, Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol traffic page, the incident happened around 9:22 a.m. A white Honda Sedan swerved off the roadway and crashed into a light pole.

CHP officer, Bryan Hunt, confirmed the vehicle was traveling 70 mph in the first lane and, for unknown reasons, drifted off to the right shoulder, striking a barbed wire fence and the power pole.

After the accident, smoke came out of the vehicle, which had major front-end damage.

Hunt says the male driver was transported to Kern Medical Center with major injuries. The CHP traffic page confirms the man died soon after.

The Kern County Fire Department assisted in this case. PG&E also arrived on scene to assess the damage of the power pole.

The identity of the victim has not been released and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.