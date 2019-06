BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline has been extended for kids wanting to participate in a contest for country music.

Valley PBS and Bank of America teamed up for a talent search.

Kids aged 5 to 17, who can sing, dance or play the genre can apply.

Submit a video at Country Music Talent Search.

Videos are due by June 30.

And, the winners will be able to perform during the Ken Burns Country Roadshow next month and get a $100 gift card.