Day 8: Pathologist and surveillance video owners take stand in Leslie Chance murder trial

Several more witnesses took the stand Wednesday in the murder trial of Leslie Chance, 52, a local woman who allegedly shot and killed her husband in August 2013.

The pathologist who examined Todd Chance’s body in 2013 took the witness stand, giving jurors a depiction of the injuries he sustained at the time of his killing.

However, the focus on the eighth day of the trial has been on the collection of surveillance footage that prosecutors say may connect Leslie Chance to the murder of her husband.

After the pathologist, came witnesses who own surveillance video that is being shown inside the courtroom during witness questioning.

Prosecutors argue the surveillance video is key to identifying Todd Chance’s murderer, with prosecutor Andrea Kohler adding the person captured in the surveillance video is Leslie Chance.

During opening statements, defense attorney Tony Lidgett countered the argument, adding the video is inconclusive.

The trial will resume today at 2 p.m.

As we reported during opening statements, prosecutors say Chance murdered her husband after discovering he had rekindled a romance with an old flame.