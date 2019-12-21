Day 10: Todd Chance’s ex-girlfriend testifies to sending explicit photos while he was married to Leslie Chance

The ex-fiance of 45-year-old Todd Chance, a Bakersfield man who was shot and killed in 2013, took the witness stand on Friday, the tenth day of the Leslie Chance murder trial.

Prosecutors said 52-year-old Leslie Chance killed her husband in part to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance benefits.

The primary motive, however, was jealousy over discovering Todd Chance had rekindled a relationship with his old flame, according to prosecutors.

Carrie Williams described Todd Chance as her first love inside the courtroom on Friday.

The broke up in the mid-1990s, but began talking through Facebook messenger in 2012, a year before Todd’s killing,

Those old messages were presented inside the courtroom on Friday, unveiling sexual exchanges while Todd was married to Leslie Chance, who friends and family refer to as Jenae.

Todd started it with a flirtatious text, telling Williams to put her bikini on to help him wash his car, to which Williams responded, ‘Yeah, right. I don’t need a crazy wife after me.”

Hours later, Todd asked her for a ‘good pic.’

That’s when Williams sent him sexually explicit photos.

Williams said the gesture felt harmless at the time, since it wasn’t something he hadn’t seen before.

Williams said she had no intentions of pursuing a relationship with Todd, but was devastated when she found out about his death.

She told the jury she feels shame over the photos, especially if Todd’s death had anything to do with their rekindled relationship.

The court will take a break for the holiday next week. They are set to meet again Jan. 2.