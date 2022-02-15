David Valadao urges tougher action on fentanyl crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, Congressman David Valadao joined 115 colleagues in signing a letter to President Biden to permanently classify fentanyl as a Schedule I drug.

The temporary classification is set to expire on Saturday.

“The opioid epidemic in America continues to harm communities and families across the nation, especially here in the Central Valley.” Valadao said.

He added that it was important that law enforcement was properly equipped to combat this crisis.