David Marcus honored with star on Walk of Stars

Bakersfield’s beloved David Marcus, also known as Mr. Bakersfield, was honored with a star on the Walk of Stars on Saturday. 

Marcus, a staple to the Bakersfield community and a fixture at Golden Hawk’s sporting events, was honored among other big names such as Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. 

“David was a superstar in all of our lives,” Assemblyman Vince Fong said. “The fact that we are unveiling a star in his honor is certainly symbolic of who he was.” 

The ceremony was at The Historic Fox Theater on Saturday. 

Following the tribute was a showing of the film ‘God’s Not Dead.’

All donations collected will go toward The David Marcus Scholarship fund.

