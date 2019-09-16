David Marcus honored with star on Walk of Stars

Bakersfield’s beloved David Marcus, also known as Mr. Bakersfield, was honored with a star on the Walk of Stars on Saturday.



Marcus, a staple to the Bakersfield community and a fixture at Golden Hawk’s sporting events, was honored among other big names such as Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

“David was a superstar in all of our lives,” Assemblyman Vince Fong said. “The fact that we are unveiling a star in his honor is certainly symbolic of who he was.”



The ceremony was at The Historic Fox Theater on Saturday.



Following the tribute was a showing of the film ‘God’s Not Dead.’



All donations collected will go toward The David Marcus Scholarship fund.

