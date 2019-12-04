Daures Stephens pulls papers for 1st District Supervisor

Daures Stephens pulled papers for 1st district supervisor Tuesday.

Stephens, a Kern River Valley resident, is a small business owner and serves on the South Fork Union School District Board. The Marine Corps veteran and retired Kern County Sheriff’s deputy served with KCSO for 25 years.

The 1st district seat, now occupied by the retiring Supervisor Mick Gleason, represents parts of Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley, and some of east Kern including Ridgecrest.

“With all my experience ranging from growing up with humble beginnings to where I am now — that includes the marine corps, the sheriff’s department, school board, small business owner, parent, and a grandfather — I wanted to bring all those experiences to the supervisors office so that I can be an asset in the decision-making process at the local government to help other citizens reach their goals and have what I have, but much more,” Stephens said.

Phillip Peters, Gleason’s district director, already filed papers to run for this seat.

Today marks 91 days until primary Election Day, March 3, 2020.