Dash Cam: SUV plunges into river

Dash cam video catches the moment an SUV plunges into a river in South Carolina. The vehicle went off a bridge and into the Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry Sunday.

The video shows a massive splash after the SUV goes into the water. A good samaritan named Thomas Fee captured the moment on video and was able to pull over to help.

“We went down into the water, and we formed a bridge and helped the kids get across up to the shore,” Fee said. “By the time I got there, I didn’t think anybody was going to live.”