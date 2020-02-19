Dash Cam: SUV plunges into river

Dash cam video catches the moment an SUV plunges into a river in South Carolina. The vehicle went off a bridge and into the Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry Sunday. 

The video shows a massive splash after the SUV goes into the water. A good samaritan named Thomas Fee captured the moment on video and was able to pull over to help. 

“We went down into the water, and we formed a bridge and helped the kids get across up to the shore,” Fee said. “By the time I got there, I didn’t think anybody was going to live.”

