DA makes conviction in sexual assault case dating back six years

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced that Kevin Cordray has been found guilty on multiple charges of sexual assault dating back to 2013.

On Tuesday a Kern County jury found Cordray guilty on multiple sexual assault charges on victims aged 3, 4, and 11 years old during the time of the assaults. The assaults happened over a period of time during 2013 into 2014 in central Bakersfield.

Cordray was an acquaintance of the victim’s mother and used his relationship with her to gain access to the children and assault them.

Cordray’s sentencing is schedule for Nov. 21 and he faces 45 year to life.