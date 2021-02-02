CVS pharmacies in California to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines next week, including in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CVS Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines starting next week at 100 pharmacies across California, including Bakersfield.

CVS Health said it will begin administering vaccines on Feb. 11 to eligible populations, which are currently healthcare workers and residents 65 years of age or older. Appointments will be available for booking as early as Feb. 9.

CVS said it expects to receive a total of nearly 82,000 doses. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, president and chief executive officer for CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

It is unknown at this time how may CVS pharmacies in Bakersfield will be administering the vaccine this month. The company said a list of specific stores will be available on its website as they receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available.

Besides Bakersfield, California communities where the vaccine will first be administered are Agoura Hills, Carmel, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Clovis, Eureka, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Modesto, Monterey, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma, Sunnyvale, Ventura and Yuba City.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.