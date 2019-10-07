Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza to close northwest location in re-branding effort

Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza has announced it will be closing its northwest location as part of a re-branding effort.

The eatery said its location off Hageman Road will be open through October, after which it will close the restaurant and create a new pizza parlor named Zeppo’s Pizza, which will have new decor and a menu more focused on traditional Italian pizza rather than Chicago style.

“We thought that opening another location was a great idea; in reality, Bakersfield is just too small for two Cubbies Pizzas,” the business said on social media. “We would like to thank all our Northwest customers. Without you, we would not have made it this far.”

The Cubbies Pizza location in southwest Bakersfield will not be affected, the business said.