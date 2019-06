BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s more than just camping and outdoor fun for a group of boy scouts.

Local cub scouts, Pack 217, presented a check of $459 to St. Vincent de Paul Center.

The group raised the much-needed funds for the facility by way of a cake auction.

The center has been serving the needy in the community for decades.

Along with the check, the boys brought cases of water to the facility as well.