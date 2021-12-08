CTEC students win big at Porterville Film Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It wasn’t a win they saw coming.

“When I announced the first-place winner, I will never forget the look on the faces of those three gentlemen,” video production instructor Lisa Krch said. “It was just shock.”

For Krch, a former longtime Bakersfield anchor, it was recognition of what she already realized.

“I know that their work is good. I do,” Krch said. “But when you have someone else tell them that their work is good, it makes a big difference.”

Students at the Career Technical Education Center cleaned up at the first annual Porterville Film Festival last week. Amrit Singh, Eithan Cruz and “Mustang” Noorden won first place for their film, “The Smells that Remind Me,” while another foursome took third for “Moving On.”

The festival was the first for many of the students.

“It was exciting, because I had never gotten the chance to really make a film before, and do anything like this,” student filmmaker Jasmine Roberts said. “It was really exciting.”

There are more competitions on the horizon.

“We are going to be competing for public service announcements, short film competitions, JJ’s Legacy will be in, and my students will be doing a public service announcement for a scholarship,” Krch said. “We just have a packed schedule.”