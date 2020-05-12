CSUs to offer mostly online classes in the fall semester, with few exceptions

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University system has announced that universities will be primarily offering online courses for the fall.

During the CSU Board of Trustees meeting today, Chancellor Timothy White announced that the vast majority of classes will be offered online, with some exceptions for lab courses, clinical training courses and other in-person activities that cannot be delivered virtually.

White said the decision was made in large part due to health experts saying another major wave of infections is expected to hit in the fall or winter and that there could even be a small wave later this summer.

“This virtual planning approach preserves as many options for as many students as possible and is consistent with our guiding principle of meeting students where they are,” he said. “This…approach is necessary because it might not be possible for some students, faculty and staff to safely travel to campus, thus we should have the option of remote learning available throughout the curriculum to every extent possible. preserves as many options for as many students as possible.”

The decision omes as Cal State Bakersfield had been considering scenarios for the fall that included online-only classes and having around half of courses be offered on campus.

“Like Chancellor White, we at CSU Bakersfield put the health and welfare of our community above every other consideration,” President Lynnette Zelezny said. “We support the chancellor’s prudent decision to continue with virtual instruction with limited exceptions in the fall, given the projections by health officials that the danger from COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future.”

Zelezny said she agreed with White that a decision be made now to give students, faculty and staff ample time to plan.

“We look forward to working with the Chancellor’s Office and all members of our CSUB community to formalize our own course for the fall. Those details will be shared in the coming days,” she said.