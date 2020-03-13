CSUB suspends all team activities amid coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University, Bakersfield Athletic department has suspended all team activities indefinitely, according to a release from the department.

The announcement comes after CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny announced the campus would transition to online classes at the end of the month amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The athletic department’s staff, coaches and student athletes have been directed to cease practices until further notice.

“Officials from several professional sporting leagues and many NCAA institutions have made the choice to suspend play in order to ensure the safety and well being of everyone involved,” the statement read. “With those priorities in mind, CSUB Athletics is following suit, putting health and wellness ahead of competition.”