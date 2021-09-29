CSUB promotes student advancement with grant money

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Massive funding is coming to Cal State Bakersfield.

CSUB was awarded $5 million in federal grant money as part of a Department of Education initiative to bolster institutions serving Hispanic populations. The grant is aimed specifically at improving opportunities for students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

It’s a sizeable chunk of money for a university whose budget generally settles around $150 million, and the bulk of it is being put towards student advancement.

According to CSUB Provost Dr. Vernon Harper, most of the money will be used to create a program to help STEM students find internships and to develop undergraduate research opportunities.

And it’s not just the administration — students also find programs like these critical.

“What you learn in a classroom is very different from actual application,” biochemistry student Emma Gillian said. “To give the opportunity to provide more research opportunities, to help clarify that gray, I think is an amazing opportunity to give.”

Gillian, who serves as the director of student support for CSUB’s student government, has seen students’ college careers changed forever by an internship or research opportunity.

Bakersfield College also received funding from the Department of Education, and Harper said an additional part of the grant plan is aimed at smoothing the transfer process between BC and CSUB.

The grant officially begins October 1, so expect to see some of these programs formally announced soon.