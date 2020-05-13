CSUB president named CSU President of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny was recognized yesterday as CSU President of the Year.

During yesterday’s CSU Board of Trustees meeting, the Cal State Student Association named Zelezny President of the Year for her commitment to putting students first and involving student leadership in the governance of the university.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive the…award,” Zelezny said in a statement. “The reason I went into higher education was to positively impact the lives of students through scholarship and discovery. To receive this prestigious honor from students in the largest, most diverse public university system in the nation is validation of my life’s work and professional mission. Thank you, students, for this joyous honor. I will cherish it always.”

The Robert C. Maxson President of the Year award is given by the CSSA to a president whose leadership reflects a commitment to the mission of the organization, who has demonstrated exceptional inclusion of students within the context of shared governance and has assisted the CSSA in advancing its statewide policy agenda.

Zelezny recently surpassed her second anniversary as president of the university, having taken over for Horace Mitchell in March 2018.