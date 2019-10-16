CSUB Media Day: Final season for Runners in WAC

Roadrunner basketball is back.

This season marks the final season for CSUB in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Runners are hoping to leave leave on a high note, with the WAC trophy.

The men’s and women’s basketball programs held their annual media day Tuesday night.

For the men’s basketball team, Coach Rod Barnes is enthusiastic about senior leadership this season, returners Justin Davis, Greg Lee and Taze Moore to name a few.

Barnes said the spirit, brotherhood and drive of his team is exciting and they’re ready to play.

“You know you got a bunch of guys that have been with you. They know the system. They know what’s expected of them. I got a core group of guys that if we had to play today they would be prepared to play and they would know exactly what we’re trying to do,” said Rod Barnes, CSUB Men’s Basketball Head Coach.

“Be on the lookout for us because this year’s team is really hard working and we’re really really dedicated to work. We’re all on each others and we really take personal accountability big. I just wanted to say that these group of guys, they’re the best,” said Taze Moore, Redshirt Junior.

The Runners have a tough scehdule.

Gozaga Nov. 23 and Ole Miss Dec. 7 to highlight a couple.

However as mentioned, the leadership and depth for the CSUB Men’s Basketball team could make this a special season.

A similar feeling for Coach Greg McCall and the CSUB Women’s Basketball team.

“Our goal is to go win it this year for the last time in the WAC. I guess you could say this is our farewell tour in the WAC. We kind of want to make a mark, leave a mark. You know, win it for the first time in school history and be able to go to the tournament for the first time in our programs history,” said Coach Greg McCall, CSUB Women’s Basketball Head Coach.

“It’s definitely going to suprise peopel because in the past we may have a couple individuals who were in double digits but this year because our bench is so deep you never know who can be in double digits,” said Daije Harris, Redshirt Junior.

A big test for the Lady Runners this season is agains Oregon State Dec. 29.

Oregon State is listed among the top ten teams in the nation this season.

Up first for the men and women’s programs is the CSUB Blue and Gold Scrimmage.

Oct. 22 the community is invited to watch the men and women’s programs show off their talents this year.

The Lady Runners will compete in a 3-point contest and the men’s team is preparting for a dunk contest, among other things.

The event is free to the public.