CSUB, JCPenney partnering for Suit Up event

Cal State Bakersfield is partnering with JCPenney for a Suit Up event on Sunday.

The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Valley Plaza Mall, 2701 Ming Ave. CSUB students and alumni will get assistance in shopping for professional attire, with items at an exclusive discounted rate of up to 60 percent.

CSUB faculty and staff will be on hand to answer any questions students may have about their wardrobe choices for future job interviews, help them find appropriate sizes and more.

To participate, students and alumni must present a valid student ID or number.For more information, contact Jill Lackey at jlackey4@csub.edu.