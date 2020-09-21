CSUB hosting virtual event with La Raza Magazine photographer Luis C. Garza as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSU Bakersfield is hosting a virtual presentation with esteemed photographer Luis C. Garza from La Raza Magazine as part of its Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations on Wednesday. The Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association at CSUB are holding this virtual event to reflect on the 50 years of the Chicano Moratorium.

Garza was the driving force behind rescuing an archive of over 40,000 photos from former L.A. based magazine, “La Raza.” He arranged for the photos to be permanently stored and digitized at the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center. He also curated the acclaimed exhibition, “La Raza” at the Autry Museum, the longest, most visited exhibition in the museum’s history.

Luis C. Garza’s presentation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and will be available to the public.

To view the presentation, click here.